BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 17,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 254,443 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 496.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $728,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

