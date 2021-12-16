BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 127.5% in November

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the November 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,218 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 54,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,722. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

