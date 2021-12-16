BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

MCA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,689. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

