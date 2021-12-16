Blackstone Inc Sells 349,527 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $10,461,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. Apria, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apria by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Apria by 11.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

