Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLND. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $135,261,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

