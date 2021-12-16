BlockBank (BBANK) Price Hits $0.0766 on Major Exchanges

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, BlockBank has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $288,295.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockBank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,784,847 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

