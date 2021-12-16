Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

