Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

BLBD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,383. The stock has a market cap of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 404.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

