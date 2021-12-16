Blue Line Protection Group (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Shares Down 6.8%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG)’s stock price traded down 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34. 22,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 139,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90.

Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

