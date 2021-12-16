BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (BGSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.57 on January 28th

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BGSC stock opened at GBX 169.60 ($2.24) on Thursday. BMO Global Smaller Companies has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £950.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.
BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile
