BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Sells $114,565.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.90 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

