Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $2,690.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,620.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2,838.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,130.38 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,370.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

