Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Hits $0.0014

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $331,274.53 and approximately $84,138.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

