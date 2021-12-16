Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). Equities analysts expect that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,744,520,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,388,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,147,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

