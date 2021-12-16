Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

