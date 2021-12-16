Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.78, but opened at $3.96. Bright Health Group shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 10,388 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $10,296,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,744,520,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

