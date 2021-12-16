Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.37 Million

Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $95.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.74 million and the lowest is $93.00 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $84.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $365.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.10 million to $373.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $431.25 million, with estimates ranging from $409.20 million to $470.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

HLNE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 215,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,976. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.88. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

