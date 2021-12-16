Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post $185.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.08 million and the lowest is $178.00 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

