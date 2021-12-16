Brokerages Anticipate Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perpetua Resources.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $82,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $4.56. 3,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.53.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

