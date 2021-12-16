Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $41.76 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

