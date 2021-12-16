Brokerages Expect Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Analysts forecast that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brady.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. Brady has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.