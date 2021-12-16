Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share of ($1.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($4.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

DCPH traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.13. 1,420,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $533.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,280,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,812,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 862,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,295,000 after purchasing an additional 209,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

