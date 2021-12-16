Brokerages Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

