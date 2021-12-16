Brokerages Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,857. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.