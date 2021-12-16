Brokerages Expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pyxis Oncology.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($6.81).
Shares of NASDAQ:PYXS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. 5,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,165. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91.
In related news, Director Thomas Civik acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
