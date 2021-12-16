Brokerages Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.76 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.13 billion to $24.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 658,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,408. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.