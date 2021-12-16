Brokerages Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

THRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRX traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 16,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,256. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $24.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

