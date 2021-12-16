Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $17.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 347,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,981. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

