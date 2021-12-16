Brokerages Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. 98,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter valued at $8,935,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $5,691,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

