Brokerages Set Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Target Price at GBX 974.38

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.88 ($13.17).

BVIC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.88) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays started coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($12.95) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.21) to GBX 1,120 ($14.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.01) to GBX 870 ($11.50) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.55) to GBX 935 ($12.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.88), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($333,248.98). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45 shares of company stock worth $40,380.

Shares of BVIC stock remained flat at $GBX 920 ($12.16) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 642,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,631. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 726 ($9.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 896.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 935.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

