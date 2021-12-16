Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target at $42.33

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBWBF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

