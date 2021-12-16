Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target at $56.20

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several research firms recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,067. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

