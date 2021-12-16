Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT at $24.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

RIOCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.7763 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.