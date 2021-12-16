Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,422 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Capital International Investors raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,830,000 after acquiring an additional 850,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.