BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. BSCView has a total market cap of $283,621.20 and approximately $5,155.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.50 or 0.08261833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,909.12 or 0.99991709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00051554 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002681 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

