BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 60.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWXT opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $142,298. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

