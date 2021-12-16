BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BYD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 379,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,187. BYD has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

