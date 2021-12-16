Byron C. Vielehr Sells 10,739 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.82. The stock had a trading volume of 255,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,010. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.