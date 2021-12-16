Bytom Price Down 4.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $61.51 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.92 or 0.00313477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,720,865,062 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,059,706 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

