C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 3.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. C3.ai traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.71. Approximately 80,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,540,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.01.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

In other C3.ai news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $504,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,309 shares of company stock worth $31,873,065. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -25.12.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.