Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RumbleON at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,925,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RumbleON by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,186 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RumbleON by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBL. Wedbush began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

RumbleON stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RumbleON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $558.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.26.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

