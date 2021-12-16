Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,707 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 139,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKY stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

