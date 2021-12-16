Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,707 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 496,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after acquiring an additional 139,376 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SKY stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 2.08. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
