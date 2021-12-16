Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 25.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 31.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $52.56 on Thursday. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $790.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONEW. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $299,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

