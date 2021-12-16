Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006,056 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,497 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $847,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average of $297.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

