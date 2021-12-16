Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $87.94 on Thursday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GXO. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

