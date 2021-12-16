Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0065 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $16.69 million and $54,480.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.52 or 0.08370472 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074110 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

