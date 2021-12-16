Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

CPE opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

