Camden Property Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,645 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,603% compared to the average volume of 214 call options.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,862 shares of company stock worth $6,497,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $176.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.51. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $177.45.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

