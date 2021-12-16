Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

CPB opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,457,000 after acquiring an additional 311,779 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 120.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,461 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

