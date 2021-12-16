Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of USER stock opened at $9.04 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

